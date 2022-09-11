PN to deploy special agents to monitor party members who help rival parties

TASEK GELUGOR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will station special agents at campaign sites to monitor whether party members or those from coalition parties help other parties to campaign during the 15th General Election (GE15).

PN secretary general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said if the special agents received reports with evidence that members of PN component parties are campaigning for other parties, they will be stripped of their membership.

“We will place agents to monitor all PN component party members and if they are found to be helping rival parties, action will be taken against them. We will track these members (those who campaign for other parties) based on reports from their division heads or chairman.

“Such reports must be accompanied with evidence. If investigations reveal that the reported individual is from PN, we will immediately take action and terminate their membership,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting voters together with PN candidate from Bersatu, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who will be contesting for the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seat, at the district polling station in Taman Senangan, Teluk Air Tawar, here last night. - Bernama