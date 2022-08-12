PN to discuss proposal on holding state elections simultaneously: Tuan Ibrahim

KOTA BHARU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will discuss the recommendations of the various parties on the six states holding the state elections simultaneously, said PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix).

He said the matter would be brought to the PN Supreme Council to be discussed in greater detail.

“Personally, I have no problem if the state polls is held simultaneously in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang.

“It will be discussed in the PN Supreme Council meeting and all decisions will be announced later,“ he told reporters after the launch of the Kelantanku Bersih programme here today.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh was reportedly said to have welcomed the proposal to hold the upcoming six states elections in the peninsula simultaneously as this would facilitate EC affairs.

However, Abdul Ghani said only the leaders of the states involved could decide on the dissolution of their respective state legislative assemblies. - Bernama