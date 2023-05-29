PN to discuss seat distribution on June 5: Ahmad Samsuri

KUALA TERENGGANU: Discussions related to the distribution of seats among Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties for the upcoming elections in six states are expected to be held on June says PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix).

He said representatives from the component parties would attend the meeting to reach a decision on the matter before it is referred to the PN Presidential Council.

“Previously we had held a meeting to discuss the seats, but there were some leaders of component parties who could not attend for certain reasons,” he said when met after the MAIDAM Education Foundation (YPM) Education Fund inauguration ceremony here, today.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Terengganu Menteri Besar said any issues that could not be resolved in the meeting would be brought to the Presidential Council for consideration and final decision.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri was tight-lipped on the alleged existence of an offer for PAS to join the Unity Government.

However, he said, personally, he had never received such an offer from any party and asked for the question to be posed to the party’s president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan for further comment. - Bernama