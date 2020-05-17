PN to focus on people’s well-being: Annuar Musa

KOTA BARU: All parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will give their full support to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin instead of aiming for political mileage.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the PN now has major challenges ahead especially in the post-Covid-19 era where the main task is to help ease the burden of the people.

He said most people would suffer economically and some companies would have to retrench their employees due to declining business and profit.

“This situation will definitely have a huge impact on the country and the people. As for the PN ... there is no room for politics at the moment.

“For now we are focusing on helping and solving the problems faced by the people,” he told reporters after presenting contributions to 40 mosques in the Ketereh parliamentary constituency, involving imams, young imams and members of the mosque committee, in Ketereh near here today.

On former Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir who described former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as the mastermind behind the move in the state, Annuar said Mukhriz has the right to his own opinion.

“We will not stop at Kedah, after Johor and Melaka and we will welcome other states if they wish to follow the move.

“PN in the states will start working and for states have yet to change ... May be they should be ready. We also want to thank Mukhriz for his services and perhaps he has tried his best. We will also take a lesson from what had happened,” he said.

Commenting on the appointment of Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor as the new menteri besar for Kedah, Annuar, who is also the Federal Territories Minister, said the matter had been discussed at the Permuafakatan Nasional (of Umno and PAS) as well as at PN.

He said it was only appropriate to appoint mentri besar from PAS based on the number of state seats held by the party. — Bernama