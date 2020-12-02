PN to form presidential council to discuss govt policies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council has agreed to propose the formation of a presidential council as a platform to discuss government policies and bolster cooperation between the parties.

The decision was made during a meeting held yesterday, chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also PN chairman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the council would comprise of all PN party leaders.

“The Supreme Council also decided that PN will immediately implement nationwide flagship programmes for the welfare of people from all walks of life,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said the meeting was attended by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee and Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as well as other supreme council members.

He said the meeting was held to discuss the coalition’s preparations ahead of the 15th General Election. — Bernama