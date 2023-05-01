PN to meet and discuss seat allocation for state elections before CNY: Dominic

GEORGE TOWN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will convene a meeting to discuss the allocation of seats to Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan ahead of the state election in six states.

Gerakan chairman Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said the proposed meeting and discussion will be held before the Chinese New Year which will be celebrated on Jan 22.

“After the 15th General Election (GE15), PN held meetings twice a month as part the party’s preparation to face the state elections which is expected to be held by middle of the year.

“We expect the elections to held in all six states in May, after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations in April,” he told reporters at the Gerakan Office in Penang, here today.

The six states involved are Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor that are under Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah that are under PAS.

Lau added that PN would be contesting in all 40 seats in Penang.

He added that PN would also host a Chinese New Year Open house at the Gerakan Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 22, starting 10am.

Meanwhile, PAS is expected to field 30 per cent new faces in the Kelantan state election said PAS vice president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said the new faces will comprise veterans, youths, women and religious scholars.

“I have always stated that every time an election is held there will be changes in candidates...normally about 30 percent will be new faces...we will mix old timers, new comers, youths, women and religious scholars.

“We will focus on winnable candidates, whether they are new faces or old timers,” he said during his new year pledge and Kelantan civil servants gathering at Kompleks Kota Darul Naim, here today.

However, there has been no discussion as to the dissolution of the state assembly said Mohd Amar who is also the Deputy Menteri Besar of Kelantan. - Bernama