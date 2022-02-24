PN to offer realistic manifesto, focus on cost of living - Muhyiddin

TANGKAK: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will be offering a realistic manifesto for the Johor state election, which focuses, among others, on the issues relating to the people’s cost of living and the rising prices of goods.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition’s manifesto would also give emphasis on the issue of quality education, creation of job opportunities and house-ownership opportunities for the second generation of Felda.

“If we were given the mandate to form the new state government in Johor, we promise to implement and fulfil all that,” he said at the ceramah with Felda settlers at Felda Sri Ledang near here tonight.

Also present were Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and PAS Information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin.

The nomination for Johor state election is on Saturday, while polling is on March 12. - Bernama