PN to play important role as opposition in Parliament: Hamzah

LARUT: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will play an important role as the Opposition in Parliament, says the coalition’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix).

“We will be an opposition that looks at all possibilities, give it our all for the sake of the people in ensuring the country heads in a better direction,“ he told reporters here today.

Asked whether he would hold the position of Opposition leader in the Dewan Rakyat, Hamzah said the matter would be decided later.

The First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Parliament will be held for two days beginning Dec 19, with the main agenda being the election of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and a vote of confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, on the appointment of six ministers from Perak into the Cabinet of the Unity Government, the Larut MP said it was a high recognition and should be translated into good service and administration.

Anwar yesterday announced the appointment of 28 Cabinet members in the Unity Government including two deputy prime ministers.

The six members of the Cabinet from Perak are the Prime Minister (Tambun MP) who is also Minister of Finance and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk MP) who was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

Also appointed were V. Sivakumar (Batu Gajah MP) as Human Resources Minister, Science and Technology Minister Chan Lih Kang (Tanjung Malim MP), Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming (Teluk Intan MP) and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (senator). - Bernama