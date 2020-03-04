PN to set up secretariat: Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will set up a secretariat comprising the secretaries-general of the coalition parties to coordinate a common direction in the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the establishment of the secretariat was also aimed at working together as a team to strengthen the administration of the new government.

“We need good and solid coalition parties, only then we can help the government address people’s issues,“ he told a press conference after holding a meeting with MCA at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here today.

Also present were MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon and Youth chief Nicole Wong.

PN consists of Barisan Nasional (BN), PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Annuar said the fall of Pakatan Harapan (PH) should be taken as a lesson so that PN would strengthen the coalition concept in order to fulfill the responsibility of providing the best services to the people.

On the Dewan Rakyat sitting, which had been postponed to May 18, the Ketereh MP hoped that no party would try to raise it as an issue.

“Dewan Rakyat sitting has to go through many processes and let it be managed in a systematic and orderly manner. These include the selection of the Speaker. Secondly, the oral and written questions that must be submitted according to the specific notice period to the Parliament.

“Thirdly, the Parliament needs to send these questions to be answered by the relevant ministries. So it is impossible to continue the sitting on March 9 or in April,“ he said. - Bernama