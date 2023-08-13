PN to submit names of MB candidates soon - Muhyiddin

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will submit the names of its Menteri Besar candidates in three states won by the coalition in the just-concluded state elections soon.

PN chairman and Bersatu president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this was to secure the consent of the Sultans in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“If the Sultans consent to the names then the swearing-in ceremony will be determined, maybe in the next few days,” he said in a media conference here last night, in the presence of PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai and other members of the coalition’s supreme leadership.

PN emerged victorious in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, and won 11 seats in Penang, 22 in Selangor and five in Negeri Sembilan. PN also won the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election that was held simultaneously with the state elections in six states. -Bernama