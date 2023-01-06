PN to use GE15 formula for seat distribution in state polls

KOTA BHARU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will adopt the formula used in the 15th general election to decide on seat allocations among component parties for the six state elections this year, PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said.

He said PAS would defend its seats while Bersatu candidates would contest in areas won by UMNO previously.

“This is the basis of our seat negotiations, just like in the last general election,” he told reporters after officiating at the Hari Sayyidina Khadijah at Dewan Besar of Pusat Tarbiyah Islamiyah Kelantan here today.

However, Mohd Amar said there might be changes in the final stage for certain areas in Kelantan.

Mohd Amar, who is Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar, said the list of prospective candidates in Kelantan had been submitted to Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, who is also Kelantan PAS commissioner.

Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu are due to hold their state elections this year. - Bernama