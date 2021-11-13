PN Wanita chief hails decision to allow Melaka polls candidates to air posters, bioadata on RTM

ALOR GAJAH: Allowing Melaka state election candidates to air their posters and biodata on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will provide the contestants with more space to promote themselves to the voters.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) Wanita chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun the space in RTM was an additional medium for the Melaka polls candidates to introduce themselves to the voters other than via social media.

“Alhamdulillah, we know that under the current conditions for the Melaka polls, there are several standard operating procedures (SOPs) which had never been imposed before because we are still struggling to cope with Covid-19 infections.

“However, the RTM medium will be one of the channels to promote the candidates and highlight their ideas so as help voters to assess and decide when it comes to polling day on Nov 20,” she told reporters during a visit to the PN operations room in Tanjong Bidara here today.

The media reported today that the government will allow RTM to air the posters and biodata of candidates contesting in the Melaka polls from tomorrow.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the airing of such posters and biodata would be done as often as possible as well as fairly and equally.

In another development, Rina said the six women candidates put up by PN for the Melaka polls had the potential to get the mandate of the voters not only because of their credibility but also due to their vision and mission for the voters.

“Those fielded are individuals known for having worked and contributed through various community activities by assisting everyone regardless of race, political idealogy and so on,” she said.

The five PN women candidates are Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Tanjung Bidara), Azalina Abdul Rahman (Rim) and Dr Nordina Abdul Latif (Ayer Limau) from Bersatu; Gerakan’s Clarice Chan Ming Wang (Bandar Hilir) and Fong Khai Ling (Kota Laksamana); and Aziah Mohd Sa’ad (Kuala Linggi) of PAS.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election, with early voting on Nov 16. — Bernama