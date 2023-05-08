PN wave: Takiyuddin’s claims merely a political statement

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has brushed aside PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s remarks that the Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) wave is stronger than the support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Aug 12 state elections as merely a political statement.

Anwar, who is also the PH chairman, is confident of the positive support for the party based on the warm reception he received each time he went down to the ground.

“It’s okay, it’s a political statement. I was in Kedah yesterday, the reception was exceptional. We cannot deny that.

“I am confident that the people will choose stable politics and reject extreme views, besides driving economic growth,” he told reporters after the launch of the 16th National Economic Conference here today.

Anwar, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat president, said this when asked to comment on Takiyuddin’s statement claiming that the PN wave in the six states - Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan - is a clear sign that the Unity Government will fall.-Bernama