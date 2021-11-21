PN will not be dissolved, to uphold its principles — Muhyiddin

MELAKA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will not abandon its founding principles and will not be dissolved to join Umno.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said PN has come a long way and is confident with its principles and foundation of its formation to offer a party that upholds better governance.

“Please accept our apologies. We hold to the principles of transparency, integrity, combating corruption and abuse of power.

“This is the policy of our struggle. That is why I am here. we will be steadfast, cooperate and work harder so that we will be the main challenger to Barisan Nasional,” he said in a media conference at the PN operation centre here last night.

Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president was commenting on allegations that some quarters have called for the dissolution of Bersatu and return to Umno.

He said the position of PN in the national political arena is to offer a change towards a better direction which would give the people in the country another option to consider.

“To me this is important, it is not a matter of my personal quest or anything else.

“This is because the formation of Bersatu and PN alliance is a healthy political development in our parliamentary democracy,” he said. — Bernama