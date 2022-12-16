PN will use previous experience in govt in role as opposition: Hamzah Zainudin

BATU KURAU: Perikatan Nasional will use its previous experience in the government to play the role of the Opposition as best possible, including reprimanding the government should it implement measures which do not benefit the people.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said the experience could also help them in giving their input to the current administration.

“We (PN) have the experience, we will express our disapproval if things are not right, “ the Larut MP said after presenting donations to flood victims here today

On PN’s decision to name him as Opposition leader, Hamzah said he accepted the role which is a great responsibility and would honour the trust.

“This is not just about being the opposition but as an authoritative group to ensure good governance,“ he said.

Hamzah was appointed as Opposition leader in the Dewan Rakyat in a recent meeting involving the coalition’s component party leaders.

The First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Parliament scheduled to take place on Dec 19 and 20 will be the first Dewan Rakyat sitting after the 15th general election. - Bernama