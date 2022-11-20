PN willing to collaborate to form new govt, but not with PH: Muhyiddin

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is willing to collaborate with any party, except Pakatan Harapan (PH), that can accept its cause and principles in forming a clean and stable government.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that after securing 73 parliamentary seats so far and successfully forming the new state government in Perlis, PN will try to talk to parties in Sabah and Sarawak as soon as possible about the possible collaboration in forming the new federal government.

“If we managed to form a government with parties that are aligned with PN, our focus will be to fulfil all the offers we made in the PN Best manifesto announced during the election campaign,” he told a press conference at the PN Main Media Centre, early today.

The PN Best manifesto themed ‘Caring, Clean and Stable: Malaysia Gemilang’ has 50 offers which clearly showed that PN is committed to fighting corruption in Malaysia.

Under the manifesto, PN not only promised to take an anti-corruption pledge, but also to undergo strict screening, and if there are candidates investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), they will not be allowed to contest in the election.

When asked whether PN is willing to merge with Barisan Nasional (BN), Muhyiddin said it would be up to the wisdom of the party leadership to decide by taking into consideration all factors, including the views and current situation, but his answer was met with shouts of ‘Reject Zahid, Reject BN’ from the supporters.

To a question whether PN would merge with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in forming the government with a two-thirds majority support, Muhyiddin said: “No. Not with PH!”

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, thanked all the voters, especially the young ones, for their support that enabled PN to achieve unexpected victory.

“Congratulations to all who won, and thank you to the party machinery who had worked tirelessly with a high level of commitment and determination to ensure victory for PN,” he said.

Muhyiddin also said that PN had received a letter from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and was instructed to finalise certain matters by tomorrow afternoon.

“There’s no need for me to reveal the content of the letter. The Yang Dipertuan Agong has given a list of matters that need to be finalised accordingly.

“We need to discuss certain matters and we hope to finalise it by tomorrow afternoon, InsyaAllah,” he said. - Bernama