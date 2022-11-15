PN willing to work with BN to form govt: Takiyuddin

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional is ready to work with Barisan Nasional to form the federal government after GE15 if neither party wins a majority, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said.

“I am confident that we (PN) can form a government on our own or with other parties such as BN.

“What is certain is that we will never work with PH even if we need allies to form a federal government,” he reportedly told reporters after a ceramah in Ketereh, Kelantan, last night.

He said the coalition would never work with Pakatan Harapan.

Takiyuddin said PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is also the PN deputy chairman, has also mentioned the possibility of forming an alliance for a majority post elections.