PN won’t contest in Jepak state by-election

KUCHING: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has decided not to field a candidate in the Jepak state by-election on Nov 4.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the coalition’s Supreme Council made the decision in a meeting today.

He said instead, PN will focus on defending the Kemaman (Terengganu) parliamentary seat in the by-election which will be held on Dec 2.

“At the same time, PN component parties are busy organising annual general meetings at the branch, division and national levels,” he said in a statement.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the nomination day for the Jepak by-election on Oct 21, with early voting to take place on Oct 31

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The constituency has a total of 22,804 voters comprising 22,761 normal voters and 43 police personnel. - Bernama