PN Youth chief lodged police report against unity govt MoU

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had filed a police report earlier today against the unity government’s Memorandom of Understanding (MoU), signed by five political coalitions, marking it as unconstitutional.

The police report was lodged together with Bersatu Youth leader Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Ahmad Fadhli in a Facebook video said that the MoU went against the grain of democracy, calling it an illegal pact.

“This police report was filed against the (unity government’s) MoU that was signed by the relevant political parties that are now under the current government.

“To us, the MoU that was signed recently represents a pact that goes against the MPs’ rights and freedom to vote freely and fairly in the Dewan Rakyat. Therefore, we consider this activity damaging to the parliamentary democracy,” he told reporters outside IPD Dang Wangi.

The Pasir Mas MP added that the MoU article went against Section 124b and 124c under Act 574 which punishes offenders who commit any activity detrimental to political democracy.

“The unity government also went against Section 225b, Act 574 and composed an agreement which has illegal objectives,” he added.

He said that the MoU was not valid, citing Sections 24 and 25 of the Contract Act 1950 which is also damaging to parliamentary democracy, clashing with public policies and illegal in the eyes of the law.

“Therefore, for the PN Youth, we see this as a sign that the Prime Minister is not confident with the MPs’ loyalty until he was forced into making this MoU that has clearly set aside the MPs’ freedom to vote based on their conscience,” he clarified.