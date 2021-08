KUALA LUMPUR: The National Library of Malaysia (PNM) yesterday announced a list of recipients of the five categories of the 2020 National Active Reader Award, organised in conjunction with the Reading Nation Programme and the National Reading Decade Movement.

PNM said the Children Category was won by Nur Alyaa Aizuan,10, of Balik Pulau, Penang who recorded 614 books borrowed while the Teenager Category was won by Nuraida Ali Hassan,15, of Batu Kurau, Perak with 244 books borrowed.

“The Adult Category was won by Noraini Arshad, 41, of Padang Besar, Perlis who borrowed 386 books.

“The Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Category was won by Nor Saparina Zuki, 40, of Batu Kurau, Perak with 231 books borrowed while books borrowed in group category was won by the Sungai Buloh Hospital Medical Library, with 809 books loaned,” it said in a statement.

PNM said the handing over of the awards to the winners today was launched by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy said the organisation of the award was to recognise readers who borrowed the most books at the national level and to encourage people to borrow materials available at the libraries.

She added that based on PNM’s statistics in 2020, 5.4 million copies of library materials were borrowed from the state public libraries, rural libraries and community libraries including PNM.

-Bernama