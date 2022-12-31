PNP monitoring safety of recreational sites in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Pahang State Forestry Department (JPNP) is monitoring safety at recreational areas besides temporarily closing some locations under its management to visitors during the monsoon season.

Pahang Forestry director Datuk Dr Mohd Hizamri Mohd Yasin said the department would also check the safety level of recreational sites before allowing the public to visit the locations after the monsoon season.

He said Forest Eco-Parks (TER), State Park Forests (HTN), climbing routes and other ecotourism and recreational activities in the Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK) under the management of JPNP, are among the areas that are temporarily closed every monsoon season.

According to him, climbing tracks and all types of recreational activities in HSK are currently not open due to the safety of climbing trails and the conditions on the ground that need to be checked first.

“Among the areas to be checked are dangerous trees such as fallen trees, broken branches, landslides and climbing tracks that have been cut off,“ he said when contacted.

A total of 26 TERs and HTNs in Pahang have been closed since Nov 1 as JPNP would not issue permits for leisure activities in such areas.

According to Mohd Hizamri, TERs and HTNs will reopen from January 4 after the monsoon season in the state has subsided, but the climbing sites and recreational activities in HSK would still not be opened to the public.

“The public is also reminded to be careful and take immediate safety measures if there is any change in weather or environmental conditions after TERs and HTNs are opened later,“ he said.

He said the Mossy Forest in Cameron Highlands, which was closed due to a landslide, has also been opened after the Public Works Department (JKR) repaired the access road and the dangerous slope.

“However, due to safety factors, visitors are advised to use four-wheel drive vehicles from private operators around Cameron Highlands to get there,“ he said.

Meanwhile, a food trader in Bukit Fraser, known only as Ita, 48, said the resort is now gloomy with the absence of tourists which is affecting their business.

She is of the view that the condition of the damaged road, and the landslide incident in Batang Kali, Selangor which claimed 31 lives recently, may cause people to change their vacation plans during the rainy season.

“When the (condition) of the road is bad, people may be afraid to come because they don’t want to risk themselves. I hope the authorities take immediate action to attract tourists who can increase our income again,“ she said. - Bernama