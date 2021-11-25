Poison pen letter writer asked to see MACC

ALOR SETAR: The writer of a poison letter sent to the Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is urged to come to the commission’s office here to provide information for an investigation to be conducted.

Kedah MACC director, Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said most of the information on corruption channelled to the commission through poison pen letters were vague, thus making it difficult for further action to be taken.

“We encourage the individual who wrote the poison pen letter to convey the information to our officers. The person can contact any of the commission’s offices in Kedah and make an appointment on the place and time convenient for him or her to discuss the matter further.”

He said this to reporters after attending an MACC Appreciation Ceremony with its strategic partners this year where three Kedah Bernama Bureau officers received appreciation plaques from the commission for their contribution to corruption prevention.

Shaharom Nizam said the Kedah MACC had been receiving poison pen letters which averaged two to three each month.

“Today, I received two poison pen letters. We don’t dismiss them but we need to check carefully as we don’t want such letters to victimise anyone,” he added.

He also said that the MACC assured that the identity of the information providers would be kept confidential and hence, they should not be worried about their safety.

Meanwhile, Shaharom Nizam expressed his appreciation to the media for helping the MACC promote its efforts to prevent corruption in the state.

“The positive coverage by the media makes the public understand the need to fight corruption. We are understaffed, so we need the media to relay the message to the public,” he said — Bernama