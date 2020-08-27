Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2019 readings postponed to next sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The second and third readings of the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2019, which were scheduled for today, have been postponed to the next sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

The motion to defer the readings was made by Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) under Clause 62 of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Order before Question Time this morning.

The bill was supposed to be tabled for a second and third readings in December last year, but was postponed to get more views from stakeholders.

The bill, which was tabled for first reading at the Dewan Rakyat session on Nov 25, among others requires registered medical practitioners to issue prescriptions at the request of their patients.

It is to ensure that patients’ rights are protected by giving them the option, after the consultation session, to decide where to fill their prescriptions, whether at the medical facility itself or at an outside pharmacy. -Bernama