Pokok Sena Prison inmates feted at “Jalinan Kasih” programme

POKOK SENA: Fifteen inmates of the Pokok Sena Prison here were feted at the Jalinan Kasih programme held in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration today where they were given the opportunity to meet their loved ones.

Most of them were seen crying, while hugging and seeking forgiveness from their loved ones when they met.

The atmosphere turned livelier and jovial soon after as they sat together to enjoy the various food served at the event organised by the Pokok Sena Prison. The Aidilfitri songs playing in the background gave it an air of celebration.

An inmate, Maria, 29, from Sungai Dua, in Penang, who is serving a three-year and four months jail sentence for a drug offence, said she could not thank the prison management enough for the opportunity to meet her parents.

“I’m thankful that my mother and father still love me and always give me words of encouragement and motivate me to be a better person.

“This is the third time I’m in prison and the longest. I have learned my lessons, my years are wasted staying here. I’m going to build a new life. After serving my time, I’m going home to serve my family and achieve my dream of becoming a singer,” she said.

According to Maria, who was addicted to drugs since the age of 19, she was arrested in April 2021.

Another inmate, only identified as Amir, 43, said he was grateful to be selected for the programme as it gave him the opportunity to meet and hug his mother, whom he had not seen for six years.

“I am grateful to be able to see my mother again, but am sad to know that she is not well because of a heart problem, yet come all the to see me today. We hugged each other. That was the moment I had been waiting for since I was arrested for a drug offense in 2012.

“I have learned my lesson and in prison, I spend a lot of time learning more about Islam. I just hope to to be able to return to my family one day,” said the man, who is from Kulim.

Meanwhile, the Kedah Prisons director, Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Abdul Kadir Jailani Ismail said the programme gave prison inmates the opportunity to meet with their family members.

“What we want is that when they (inmates) have served their time, they will be accepted back in the society because they have changed and have followed the various programmes conducted in prison to enable them to give back to their family and society,“ he added. -Bernama