PUTRAJAYA: The political secretary of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub has been remanded for four days.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) believes that the suspect had received in the form of a bribe, a luxury watch valued at RM28,000 from a developer.

Magistrate Ahmad Asyraf Mohamed Kamal today allowed the remand sought by MACC for investigations under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Section of the act criminalises the acceptance of gratification. Upon conviction, he faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine no less than five times the value of the gratification under Section 24 of the same act.

Clad in MACC lock-up attire the 47-year-old suspect arrived at the magistrate’s court at about 9:15am.

The political secretary was arrested by MACC at about 5pm on Monday when he went to give a statement at the Commission’s headquarters here.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki had confirmed the arrest.

Salahuddin in a statement released on Monday night confirmed the arrest of his aide.

“I will let the law take its course. He is also like any other Malaysian who is subjected to the law.

“I hold firmly to the principles of the law and I am confident MACC will investigate the case fairly and firmly,“ Salahuddin said.

He added that he would not interfere with the MACC investigation.