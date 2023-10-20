Police: 8,668 e-commerce scams with RM163 mln losses reported as of September

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 8,868 online or e-commerce scams incurring RM163 million in losses were reported between January and September this year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said in a statement today that the yearly average reached nearly 10,000 cases and losses rose by 55 per cent this year compared to 2021.

He said next year’s e-commerce scams are expected to continue rising as a result of increasing online purchases.

Studies have shown that e-commerce platforms have provided structured and security procedures but the tendency of victims wanting cheaper prices induced them to buy directly from the sellers, bypassing the platforms, he added.

“E-commerce scammers use Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp as well as online shopping apps to look for victims,” he said.

He advised the public to be cautious and make purchases via only secure e-commerce platforms and also check reviews from other buyers and verify the sellers’ bank account and phone numbers on the Semak Mule portal before any transaction.

Throughout 2021, a total of 9,449 e-commerce scams were recorded with losses of RM73 million, while 2022 saw 9,258 cases incurring RM140 million losses, he said.-Bernama