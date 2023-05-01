Police act against alleged traffic offenders in viral video

LUMUT: Police have initiated action against a lorry driver and three motorcyclists who allegedly beat the traffic lights at a Kampung Acheh intersection in Seri Manjung here according to a viral video on the incidents.

Manjung District Police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said today the four individuals, aged between 18 and 30, would be summoned to appear at the Manjung District Police headquarters.

“At 8.20 pm yesterday, police came across the video uploaded on Facebook by a user named Chi Chot who had recorded the incidents that apparently occurred at 4.50 pm on Tuesday. The 16-second video showed the individuals beating the traffic lights near the YTY factory in Kampung Acheh,” he said in a statement.

Nor Omar called on people who had information on the incidents to contact Insp Muhammad Asyraf Henry Philip at 016-5572540.

He advised road users to adhere to traffic rules and exercise caution. - Bernama