Police advise delivery riders to adhere to road safety rules

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have advised food and parcel delivery riders not to rush with their orders during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and adhere to road safety rules to avoid endangering lives.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya, when contacted by Bernama, said safety should be the top priority on riders’ minds when implementing the service.

“Parcel and food delivery riders should not chase after trips or try to ride in a fast manner as it is dangerous,” he said, adding that this was especially important now during the rainy season.

Zulkefly said all road users should also remain vigilant, as some might take advantage to speed on the empty roads during the MCO.

He made the comment in the wake of several news reports of crashes involving food and parcel delivery riders of late.

On April 18, a 33-year-old food delivery rider was seriously injured after being involved in a six-vehicle crash at Km29.9 of the North-South Expressway while heading from the Duta Toll Plaza towards the city centre.

On the same day, a 19-year-old who had just finished delivering food to a customer, died when his motorcycle was dragged for about 10m after colliding with a lorry at the Taman Bidara Permai intersection in Pengkalan Balak, Masjid Tanah, Melaka.

On April 29, a 21-year-old working with an online food delivery company died after being involved in a crash at Persiaran Hamzah Alang, Taman Meru Impian while heading towards Meru, Klang.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had previously advised e-hailing riders as well as food and parcel deliverymen to comply with road safety regulations, as police had received numerous reports of riders flouting the rules such as running the red light. — Bernama