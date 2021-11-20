Police advise public to continue complying with SOPs during monsoon season

PASIR MAS: The public has been advised to continue complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the monsoon season set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said the public should not turn the monsoon season into a splash party as they are still subjected to the SOP.

Several areas in Pasir Panjang and Jeram Perdah here have started to be flooded.

Nasaruddin said any activity that encourages the public to gather that makes it difficult to observe the physical distancing rule or follow the Health Ministry’s directives are not allowed under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“The public has been reminded not to gather to play in the water because if they are caught doing that, they will be compounded. We are aware that the Rantau Panjang people are used to having water festivals during the monsoon season, but they must also remember that the Covid-19 transmission rate in this state is still high,” he said when contacted today, adding that police would conduct patrols to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims relocated to the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tok Deh here remains at 31 from six families. -Bernama