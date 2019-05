PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have now agreed to the setting up of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) after being assured that the police will not lose their power and authority.

This was achieved following a discussion held yesterday between the PDRM and the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC). It was also attended by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador as well as top officials and representatives from associations in the PDRM.

GIACC Director-General Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed said matters which were of concern to the police were explained.

“In principle, there is no objection and there is support given to the government in the setting up of the IPCMC,“ said Abu Kassim, at a press conference after the meeting here today.

However, he said there were some things that needed detailed discussion with the PDRM before the Cabinet paper on the establishment of the IPCMC was completed and then presented to the Cabinet.

He said that the IPCMC would be established by the end of the year.

Abu Kassim explained that the function of IPCMC was not to be a disciplinary authority as it had no power to prosecute criminal cases.

In fact, he said the PDRM’s Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance was still in charge of investigating and the establishment of the IPCMC would not reduce its role in conducting investigations.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said that the explanation provided by the GIACC had put to ease PDRM’s concern over the establishment of the commission.

“One of the concerns was that the police would lose their authority, but Abu Kassim has convinced us that this would not happen if the IPCMC is set up,“ he added.

In fact, the presence of the Home Ministry (KDN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim was a consolation as whatever fears the police had, would receive KDN’s immediate attention.

Abdul Hamid who has been the IGP for only five days said the establishment of the IPCMC would be the latest development in strengthening the management and implementation of police duties, and for the force to have more integrity.

On May 2, the then Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was reported as saying that PDRM would meet with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to present its opposition over several matters involving the establishment of IPCMC.

Its main contention was on the IPCMC taking over disciplinary powers. — Bernama