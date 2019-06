IPOH: Influenced by friends and lovers, family misunderstanding, looking for freedom or job are among the causes of cases of missing children identified in the state.

Perak police chief, Datuk Razarudin Husain said that, 24 out of 32 children under 18 years who were reported missing since 2010 until last May had been found, while the rest were under investigations and still not found.

‘’The police in Perak view seriously missing children’s cases to prevent them from being linked to human traffickings,’’ he said in a statement.

He said that police had published pictures and details of the missing children through the media, public places and all entry and exit points in the country to detect them.

Razarudin said that the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) also lauded the involvement of various quarters including the public to help channel information through Missing Children Early Warning System known as Nur Alert which is a gathering and dissemination centre for missing under 12-year-old children.

In addition, information could also be channelled via the missing children’s portal on the official website of the RMP concerning missing children under 18 years.

He said that the RMP always conducted reviews on investigations of missing persons who could not be found every six months to obtain developments on the cases or new indicators. — Bernama