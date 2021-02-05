Police announce transfers of five senior officers

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4: Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Mat Zani@Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali is among five senior Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers who are involved in transfers effective March 8.

PDRM Corporate Communications Supt A. Skandaguru said in a statement that Mat Zani has been appointed Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/International Relations) principal assistant director.

Mat Zani replaces SAC Lukas Aket who will hold the position of Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief.

“Also transferred is Cameron Highlands Police chief DSP Ashari Abu Samah who has been appointed Wangsa Maju Police chief with the rank of acting Supt,” he said.

Cameron Highlands Special Branch chief ASP Mohd Shamsuri Mohd Nor will take over as Cameron Highlands Police chief with the rank of acting DSP.

The transfers also involve KLIA Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ASP Hazri Mohamad who was appointed Rembau Police chief with the rank of acting DSP.- Bernama