Police announces transfers involving 20 senior police officers

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak deputy police chief DCP Datuk Razarudin Hussain @ Abd Rasid and Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief DCP Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob are among 20 senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise announced by the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) today.

RMP Corporate Communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement said all the changes would take effect on April 8.

Heading the list is Razarudin Hussain, who will be made Perak police chief with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police (CP), while Zainuddin will be Kedah police chief with the rank of acting CP.

Principal assistant director of unit E3, Bukit Aman Special Branch, DCP Datuk Rosly Abas will become the deputy director of Bukit Aman Special Branch II with the rank of acting CP.

Also involved in the exercise is Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Division’s principal assistant director (compliance), SAC Datuk Lim Hong Shuan, who will be made the deputy police chief of Perak with the rank of acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Meanwhile, Peninsular Base Air Operations Force commander under the Internal Security and Public Order Division, ACP Nasarudin Abdul Mubin was named as the new Aviation Inspectorate chief of the PGU at Bukit Aman with the rank of acting Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC).

Senior Assistant Director of Narcotics (Technical Intelligence Analysis) in the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) ACP Abdul Rahim Dolmat will be made the Senior Assistant Director of Narcotics (Intelligence / Operations) JSJN Bukit Aman, with the rank of acting SAC.

Perak’s Management Department chief ACP Abdul Latiff Yunus will be made the commandant of Pulapol Kuching, Sarawak with the rank of acting SAC.

Meanwhile, the Bukit Aman Management Department’s Human Resource Policy Division assistant director (competency assessment management) ACP Dr Tan Poh Pow will be the new operations deputy chief of the Kuala Lumpur Department of Crime and Community Safety (JPJKK).

Terengganu JPJKK chief ACP Redzuan Abd Hamid will take up Tan’s post in Bukit Aman.

Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah, meanwhile, will be made Kedah’s JPJKK operations deputy chief. — Bernama