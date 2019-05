KUALA LUMPUR: The police is appealing for cooperation from the public to locate a senior citizen who has been reported missing since April 14.

The Kuala Lumpur police headquarters in a statement today said Gam Teak also known as Choo Peng, 79, was last seen on that date at 1.30am at Block B-15-5, Sri Rakyat, Jalan 14/155C, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur which is her residence.

Anyone with information on Gam Teak’s whereabouts can contact the Bukit Jalil police station at 03-8994 3284, or Sjn Fudhlana Abdul Rahman at 010-363 7277. — Bernama