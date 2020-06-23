Police approve 12 ceramah permits for Chini by-election

PEKAN: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have so far given the green light to 12 ceramah (political talks) in the Chini state by-election.

PDRM public relations officer for Chini by-election, Supt Mahani Mohamed said all the permit applications were received from the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate.

“Candidates who want to apply for ceramah permit may submit their application to police before 4pm on working days,” she said in a statement to Bernama today.

She said so far, police have received two reports on Chini by-election, with one relating to a procession of a four-wheel drive accompanied by 15 motorcycles on nomination day last Saturday.

“Another case was reported by an independent candidate who received a picture in a Kuantan community WhatsApp group which showed him switching to PKR. All cases are under investigation,” she said.

She said on the overall, police are satisfied with the progress of the campaign held by all candidates.

“The campaign has so far proceeded smoothly and there was no violation of SOP in the various activities carried out by all candidates,” she said. — Bernama