Police approve 58 applications for permit to hold ceramah

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police have so far approved 58 applications for permits to hold “ceramah” (political talks) in the state for the 15th General Election (GE15) campaign.

GE15 Media spokesman for the Johor police, Supt Ibrahim Mat Som said, however, only 47 ceramah had been held.

“Generally, the security situation in the state is under control and there are no untoward incidents. All parties are advised to always comply with the law and respect each other when campaigning,“ he said in a statement today.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 as set polling day for GE15, while early voting is on Nov 15.