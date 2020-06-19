Police are not under pressure to call up politicians, says IGP

IPOH: The police are not being pressed by any party to call several politicians recently for their statements to be recorded but the actions were taken by following the standard operating procedure and the requirements of the law.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) stressed that the actions were taken after the police had received and looked into reports made by certain individuals all over the country, pertaining to political issues.

“Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassan has entrusted me as the IGP, I give the assurance that PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) are not being pressured to take action, as if to persecute any group or political party, I will not allow it,” he said.

He was met by the media after a posthumous rank awarding ceremony and handing over of the PDRM Workplace Disaster Ex-Gratia Scheme and Deriative Benefits to the late Sergeant Safwan Mohamad Ismail at the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force Camp by Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, here, today.

Prior to this, several politicians were called by the police to testify following the statements they had made.

Yesterday, former Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was in Bukit Aman to give his statement over an interview with Al-Jazeera while former Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister Hannah Yeoh is scheduled to meet the police on June 23 for allegedly publishing a seditious and inflammatory remark on her Facebook page.

Abdul Hamid said the call ups of several politicians were supposed to have been done earlier but were delayed due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order since March 18.

“The call ups are not arrests. The SOP conducted is by calling them on the given dates while taking into consideration if they are free. They come and several questions are asked based on the reports received.

“If after the question-and-answer session, police detect the existence of slander, which means this individual was libelled, we will take action too by finding the person behind it,” he said, while stressing that police officers are not allowed to use violence during the process of recording statements.

Commenting on the arrests of 18 police and army officers and personnel for allegedly selling information to an illegal immigrant and drug smuggling syndicate in Johor, Abdul Hamid said investigation would continue to get the identities of the members of the syndicate.

He said PDRM would make use of the investigation procedure under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, to prevent those detained from being allowed bail, adding that more would be arrested.

“Those who dare (to perpetuate such offences) must bear the consequences, no compromise. We are very focused in efforts to curb the entries of illegal immigrants,” he said.

Yesterday, Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay revealed that 18 police and military officers and personnel, all of whom were men aged 24 to 41 years old, were detained by the state’s Criminal Investigation Department for being allegedly involved with an illegal immigrant and drug smuggling syndicate, and receiving monthly payment of RM500 to RM1,000 each. — Bernama