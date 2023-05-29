Police arrest 10 locals over suspected involvement in online gambling syndicate

GEORGE TOWN: An online gambling syndicate operating secretly at a business premises here was exposed after police arrested 10 locals in several raids on Thursday (May 25).

Penang Police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin (pix) said the raids which began at 3.30 pm, led to the arrest of two men and eight women aged in their 20s and 30s.

“Preliminary investigations found that this syndicate has been active online for the past 10 months and that they are being paid to carry out the illegal activity.

“The police confiscated various equipments used by the syndicate to carry out online gambling activities, including 16 mobile phones, ten monitors, 10 CPUs, and two internet routers,“ he told reporters at the Penang Police Headquarters here, today.

Khaw added that all of them were offered salaries of more than RM2,000 to become ‘online promoters’ for the syndicate.

Khaw said all the suspects were provided with phone numbers from an agent in a different location via Google Drive, and would then contact customers (overseas) to make ‘online game’ offers.

“If anyone is interested, they (online promoters) will provide a link to the potential client for registration purposes. All financial transactions will be managed by the other agent.

“All those arrested have no criminal records and their statements were recorded before being released on police bail,“ he said, adding that the investigation was being carried out under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. - Bernama