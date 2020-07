KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested 11 foreign men over their alleged involvement in online investment fraud in Bandar Sri Damansara here, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the men aged 21 to 43 were arrested in raids conducted on two homes at Persiaran Meranti PJU 9, at 12.30pm.

“Upon checking the premises, the police confiscated 52 mobile phones, two pendrives, and four laptops suspected of being used in illegal online investment activities,“

“Preliminary investigations found that the syndicate began operating in February, and is conducting ‘Bitcoin’ investment activities, besides online investment using the Vip.9199299.com website,“ he said in a statement here today.

Nik Ezanee said the syndicate which targeted victims in China is believed to be able to make around RM45 thousand in profits a day, and offered a monthly salary of about RM12,500 to each employee.

All the suspects have been remanded for four days for further investigation, he added. — Bernama