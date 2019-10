TAWAU: Police solved a series of house break-ins here with the arrest of eight men, including a foreigner early this month.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said the suspects aged between 22 and 47, were arrested in a raid on Oct 2, while another suspect, known as Hen Mok Cheen (Ah Chee), 39, is still on the loose.

“The arrest of a suspect on Oct 2 at a room at the Cowie Industrial Estate, led to the arrests of the others,” he told a media conference, here yesterday.

Also seized were various types of housebreaking tools, handphones and four vehicles believed to have been used during the break ins, while further checks found that the suspects have previous criminal records for house break-ins and drug abuse, he added.

In another case, Peter said police arrested three men aged between 31 and 39 suspected of breaking into a house in Taman Bintang between 1am and 2.22am yesterday.

Two of them have previous criminal records for armed robbery, he added. - Bernama