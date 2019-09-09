Police arrest 13 children for dangerous cycling

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen children aged nine to 15, were arrested by police yesterday in a housing area in Saujana Impian in Kajang near here, for cycling dangerously.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the youngsters were arrested after their dangerous antics in cycling as a group down a hill along Jalan Impian Makmur towards a school, were witnessed by a member of the district police traffic investigation and enforcement section, while undertaking an operation against errant cyclists, called ‘’Ops Basikal Lajak’’.

In the 6pm incident which also saw the bicycles seized, Ahmad Dzaffir told Bernama today that many of them did not meet safety standards as they had been modified.

All the youngsters who were detained at the district police traffic branch, were later released to the care of their parents.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir said in a statement issued today, that individuals engaged in dangerous cycling including actions which put the lives of other road users at risk, can face action under the Road Traffic Rules 1959 which carries a maximum fine of RM2,000.

If offenders are underaged, their parents can face action under section 31 of the Child Act 2001 for neglect of children and such, with the maximum punishment comprising imprisonment of 10 years and a RM20,000 fine, he added, warning that police would take stern action against errant cyclists. — Bernama