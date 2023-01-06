Police arrest 13-year-old boy for driving mother’s car

SEBERANG PERAI: Police arrested a 13-year-old boy for driving a car without a licence in Jalan Rozhan, Machang Bubok, here yesterday following a 32-second video that went viral on social media.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said the boy was arrested at his home in Taman Machang Bubok at about 8pm last night.

“Police detected a video showing a Form One student driving a Proton Iswara Aeroback car with his friends at 3pm yesterday and conducted intelligence before arresting him.

“We also arrested the boy’s mother who is in her late 40s and impounded the car for further investigation,” he said in a statement today, adding they were also tracking down the teenager’s friends to assist in the investigation.

He said the woman and her son were released after their statements were recorded.

Tan said a traffic summons was issued to the boy under Section 26 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for not having a driver’s licence and Section 39 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving a motor vehicle under the age of 16, adding a summons was also issued to the boy’s mother, the owner of the car, under Section 39 (5) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allowing an underage individual to drive a vehicle.

He warned parents and members of the public against allowing minors to drive motor vehicles because that could endanger them as well as other road users.- Bernama