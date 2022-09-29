Police arrest 14 involved in nude video blackmail syndicate

GEORGE TOWN: The police have arrested 14 individuals to facilitate investigations into a syndicate blackmailing people using nude videos on social media that has resulted in losses of RM306,101.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the 10 men and four women, aged 23 to 60, were arrested in a special operation from Sept 16 to 19 at different locations around Johor, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Penang, adding that they were involved in the blackmailing activities of the syndicate and gave the syndicate access to their bank accounts.

“The syndicate would use their bank accounts and money from illicit activities was deposited in before being sent to the syndicate, which is slightly different from mule accounts, where the owners handed their ATM cards to scammers,” he said at a media conference today.

The police also seized 13 mobile phones, eight ATM cards and a bank book during their arrests, he said, adding that with their arrests police believe they have solved 12 cases in Penang and 27 cases in Selangor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Pahang and Sarawak.

He added that 76 police reports were lodged in Penang about the syndicate involving RM306,101 in losses, with the highest individual amount being RM69,000. - Bernama