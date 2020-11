KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15 men believed to be members of the 18 Batu 14 Puchong gang including the leader of the group, who carried the title ‘Datuk’, were arrested after being involved in a fighting incident at an entertainment centre on Wednesday.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid said all the suspects, aged between 22 and 49, were arrested following the 11.30pm incident which has since gone viral online.

He said the fight began when the group caused a commotion by hitting and breaking the items inside the premises because the caretaker of the premises did not allow them to enter.

“All the suspects have been remanded for five days from Nov 26 to 30 and the investigation is being conducted under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting,“ he said in a statement.

Nik Ros Azhan said the police also received a report from the owner of the premises on alleged extortion by the group which requested protection money, with the case being investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code.

He said the police would also not hesitate to take action against the group in accordance with the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).-Bernama