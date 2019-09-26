Police arrest 16 suspected militants after operations in six states (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division arrested 16 suspected militants, including a woman following operations in six states, said its Principal Assistant Director Datuk Ayob Khan.

The suspects are comprised of three Malaysians, 12 Indonesians and an Indian – who were detained between July 10 and Sept 25 in Sabah, Selangor, Sarawak, Penang, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur.

“We believe that the 10 suspects detained in Penang, Johor, and the Klang Valley were active on social media in recruiting for Islamic State (IS) and spreading Salafi jihadi (transnational religious-political ideology) teachings.

“One of the locals detained planned to launch attacks against politicians and non-Muslims in the country. The suspect wanted to attack non-Muslims because he believed the non-Muslims ‘disrespected’ the Muslim’s teachings and the Malay community,” Ayob told a media conference at Bukit Aman police headquarters, here today.

On the IS suspected militant detention in Sabah and Sarawak, Ayob said the operation was a follow-up to an earlier police operation in Sabah in May.

“We believe one of the suspects was helping Indonesian Islamic State militants to smuggle themselves to southern Philippines via Sabah and then launch attacks in the Philippines.

Ayob added that another suspect, a 38-year-old Indian woman, was detained on Aug 2 for collecting funds for a suspected terrorist group called ‘Sikh for Justice (SFJ)’. The group was declared as an unlawful association and was banned by India in 2019, after consultations with major representative bodies of the Sikh community.

“Our investigation revealed that she has collected and channelled funds to the group. She was arrested under the Immigration Act and has since been deported to her home country since she is also wanted by the Indian authorities,” he said.

The remaining suspects were detained in the other states.

Ayob said the Indonesian suspects had been in the country for about two to three years and were working as labourers.

All the suspects were arrested for offences related to Terrorism, Penal Code (Act 574) and will be investigated in accordance with the procedures under the Security Act (Special Measures) 2012 (Act 747).