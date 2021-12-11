Police arrest 2 men over murder of contractor in Kampung Idaman, Klang

SHAH ALAM: The police arrested two men in less than four hours after they were suspected of killing a contractor in Kampung Idaman, Klang near here yesterday.

South Klang District Police Chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the two suspects, both aged 33, were arrested in Klang and Shah Alam.

He said in the 12.30 noon incident, the 69-year-old man, was stabbed in front of his house while on his way to perform Friday prayers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Based on the initial investigation, the two suspects, one jobless, another self-employed, were known to the victim.

“Police have also found the murder weapon and investigations are ongoing to determine the motive of the incident,“ he said in a statement.

Cha said the prime suspect has one previous criminal record and two drug records, adding that both suspects would be brought to the Klang Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for the remand order application. — Bernama