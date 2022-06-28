Police arrest 20 individuals, five criminal gangs busted

MALACCA: Malacca police have detained 20 individuals, including those from five criminal gangs involved in various offences like break-ins and stealing mosque funds involving losses of about RM500,000 between Jan 1 and June 22.

Central Malacca police chief, ACP Christopher Patit said the suspects, 17 men and three women, aged 22 to 57, were arrested in separate arrests in the district under Op Pintu that was launched to curb criminal activities in the district, adding that a total of 49 criminal cases in the district were solved thanks to the arrests.

“Overall, we managed to bust five criminal gangs, Geng Micheal, Geng Ruben, Geng Zahid, Geng Botak and Geng ADC, which consisted of 18 individuals, including three women.

“Two other male suspects arrested were identified as Yazmi Solo and Spider Solo, who are believed to be linked to house break-ins,“ he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He added that Spider Solo, 34, was responsible for five break-ins between May and early June, involving losses of RM50,000 and possessed 13 prior criminal records.

The suspect would target low-cost houses during the day when no one was at home, and made his living based on what he earned from the sale of items he stole, Christopher added. — Bernama