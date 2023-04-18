Police arrest 21 individuals for gambling in Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR: Police arrested 21 men, including two foreigners, for gambling behind a restaurant in Kampung Hutan Kandis, here yesterday.

Kedah police chief, Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said the raid at 6.15 pm was conducted by a D7 unit (Crime Investigation Department) from the Kedah Police Headquarters (IPK).

“The back of the restaurant has been turned into an open casino and during the raid, all those arrested tried to escape but we still rounded them up.

“In the raid, 19 local men and two foreigners, aged between 20 and 60, were detained,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Hassan also said police seized gambling paraphernalia and bets totalling RM17,000.

“All those arrested were taken to the Kota Setar district police headquarters (IPD) for further investigations under Section 7 (2) of the Open Gambling Act 1959,” he said.

According to him, police will continue to combat gambling activities, including illegal activities, to ensure peace and the well-being of the community. - Bernama