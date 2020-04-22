Police arrest 25 Chinese nationals operating an online gambling ring

KUALA LUMPUR: A Chinese online gambling ring that raked in over RM135,000 daily in profits was busted by federal police in a raid yesterday.

The raiding party arrested 25 China nationals comprising 20 men and five women aged between 18 and 45 in the raid at 11am at a house located at Ukay Heights, Ampang.

It is learnt that the syndicate had promoted and lured gamblers in China to online gambling, with claims the games were easy to win.

The raiding party also seized dozens of cellphones, portable computers and other related equipment in the raid.

The suspects were later handed over to Ampang Jaya police for further investigations.

Federal police head of anti-vice, gambling and secret society principal assistant director SAC Mohd Zani Che Din, who headed the raid, said the syndicate had been operating at the premises for close to three months and transactions involving the gambling activities were carried out in Chinese currency.