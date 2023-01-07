Police arrest 35 illegal immigrants, two local men in Manjung

IPOH: 35 illegal immigrants who hid in a palm oil plantation after they landed on the beach in Segari near here, were arrested yesterday.

Manjung District Police Chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said the police were alerted about a boat carrying illegal immigrants being abandoned at the beach at 9.45 am.

He said, acting on the tip-off, a team of policemen was dispatched to the scene to carry out further investigations.

“Upon search, the police found a group of illegal immigrants comprising 24 men, 10 women and one Indonesian child hiding in the nearby plantation.

“Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of two local men at a seafood restaurant around Kampung Bharu, Manjung,” he said in a statement today.

The two local men were remanded for 28 days while all the illegal immigrants were remanded for 14 days to assist in further investigations. -Bernama